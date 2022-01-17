ECIL Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply to apply for 150 posts at ecil.co.in – Check salary, last date

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications for 150 Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Vacancy. The last date to apply is January 18, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ecil.co.in.

ECIL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Branch: Graduate Engineer Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 145

Pay Scale: 9000/- (Per Month)

Branch: Technician (Diploma Apprentice)

No. of Vacancy: 05

Pay Scale: 8000/- (Per Month)

ECIL Graduate and Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria:

Graduate Engineer Apprentice: Candidate must have done B.E/B.Tech from relevant Engineering Branch.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice: Candidate must have done class three-year Diploma course in relevant Engineering Branch.

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website ecil.co.in.

Method of Selection: Apprentices selections will be done based on the qualifying examination marks merit. (i.e BE/B.Tech consolidated marks merit for GEAs and Diploma consolidated marks for Diploma Apprentices). In case of CGPA, relevant certificate from the Institution / University is to be produced by the candidate with regards to the conversion of CGPA to percentage.

ECIL Graduate & Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission: January 08, 2022

Last Date for Online Application Submission: January 18, 2022

Starting Date for Apprenticeship Training: February 01, 2022

