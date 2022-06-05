ECIL Recruitment 2022: New vacancies announced for various posts at ecil.co.in, salary Up to Rs 20,480

File photo

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting online applications for 40 Fitter, and others posts. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in. The last date to apply is June 25, 2022.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Tradesman – B (Trade wise vacancies)

Electronic Mechanic/R&TV: 11 posts

Fitter: 12 posts

Electrician: 03 posts

Machinist: 10 posts

Turner: 04 posts

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The candidate should have Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with NAC OR Matriculation/SSC or its equivalent plus ITI certificate (NTC) with one-year relevant experience in manufacturing processes as of the last date of submission of the online application.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale: Basic pay of Rs 20480/-PM

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Procedure

The selection methodology will comprise a two-stage selection process i.e Written test and a trade test. No interview shall be conducted. The weightage for Written Test & trade test is 50:50 respectively and 60% in overall for the selection of candidates. All eligible candidates shall be called for a written test however, for trade test candidates shall be called in the ratio of 1:4 based on their performance in the written test.

ECIL Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

Download Official ECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification

Last date for On-line Registration of application by candidates: June 25, 2022