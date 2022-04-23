ECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Graduate Engineer Trainee posts, salary up to Rs 54,000, know how to apply

File photo

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is inviting applications for the posts of 40 Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET) vacancies through GATE 2022 Score. The last date to apply is May 14, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, ecil.co.in.

ECIL Graduate Engineer Trainee Recruitment 2022 Details

Branch: Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)

No. of vacancy: 40

Pay Scale: 54840/- (Per Month)

Also Read: HPCL Technician Recruitment 2022: Apply for 186 posts at hindustanpetroleum.com, know how to apply

Discipline wise Details

ECE: 21 posts

Mechanical: 10 posts

CSE: 09 posts

Category wise Details

UR: 20

EWS: 03

OBC: 13

SC: 03

ST: 01

Total: 40

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have done B.E./B.Tech in the discipline of ECE, Mechanical and CSE.

Age Limit: 25 years

Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online or Offline.

For UR/EWS/OBC Category: 500/-

For SC/ST Category: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested and eligible candidates may apply online through the official website ecil.co.in.

ECIL GET Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 23, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 14, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE 2022 Score and Interview.

Notification: careers.ecil.co.in