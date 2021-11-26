ECIL Recruitment 2021: Last day TODAY to apply for various posts at ecil.co.in – Check interview schedule here

The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) is concluding the recruitment process today for technical officers, scientific assistants and junior artisans posts in its organisation. Interested can apply through the official website of ECIL at ecil.co.in. The last date to apply for the ECIL recruitment 2021 is November 26, 2021.

Eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on December 02/04, 2021.

ECIL recruitment is on a fixed tenure contract basis, for a period of One Year (extendable up to four years including the initial term, depending on project requirements and satisfactory performance of the candidate) to work at Zonal Office / Sites / Customer premises for various project requirements.

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details:

Technical Officer: 21 posts

Junior artisan: 5 posts

Scientific Assistant-A: 4 posts

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Selection Method: Candidates will be allowed only after registration at the Zonal Office (on mentioned walk-in date) & successful completion of the document verification. The selection will be based on performance in the Personal Interview for ‘Technical Officer on Contract’ posts; Written Test and Trade Test for ‘Scientific Assistant-A on Contract’ & ‘Junior Artisan on Contract’ posts.

Selection date Walk-in-interview and venue details:

December 04, 2021: Mumbai & Tarapur: # 1207, Veer Savarkar Marg, Dadar (Prabhadevi), Mumbai - 400 028

December 04, 2021: Kaiga: No. 1/1, 2nd floor, LIC Building, Sampige Road, Malleswaram, Bengaluru - 560 003.

December 02, 2021: Rawatbhata (for SAA-C & JA-C): D-15, DDA Local Shopping Complex, A-Block, Ring Road, Naraina, New Delhi – 110028

December 04, 2021: Rawatbhata & New Delhi (for TO-C): Kolkata 02/12/2021 Apeejay House, 4th Floor, 15-Park Street, Kolkata – 700016

ECIL Recruitment 2021: Notification: ecil.co.in