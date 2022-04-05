ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced - Check eligibility criteria, application fee, steps to apply

The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) has invited applications for the posts of Probationary Officers. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the same through the official website - www.ecgc.in.

The last date to apply is April 20, 2022. A total of 75 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Important dates to remember

Last date to apply: April 20, 2022

The download of call letters for Pre-examination training: April 25, onwards.

Pre-exam training for SC/ST: May first and second week

The download of call letters for Online written examination: May first week onwards

Online written Examination: May 29, 2022

Declaration of the result of Online Written Examination: June 15-19, 2022

Interview: July /August 2022

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Application fees, age limit

To apply for the posts, candidates should not be between 21 to 30 years of age.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category - Rs 175 as intimation charges

Candidates from the unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 850 as an application fee.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for all 75 posts through the official website - www.ecgc.in.