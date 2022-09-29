Search icon
TS ECET Allotment result 2022 declared by TSCHE: Know all important details here

TSCHE TS ECET Allotment result 2022 declared at the official website-- tsecet.nic.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

TS ECET 2022 allotment result out | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the state’s Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 allotment result at the official website-- tsecet.nic.in. 

Candidates who are shortlisted in the TS ECET allotment list will be allowed to make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from September 29 to October 7. However, self-reporting to the allotted institute will be open between September 30 and October 10.

TS ECET Final Phase Allotment 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official website of TSCHE -- tsecet.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.”
  • Enter the login credentials
  • Click submit
  • Download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022.

The spot admission guidelines for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website -- tsecet.nic.in tomorrow, September 30.

For admission to the allotted institutes, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 while it is Rs 5,000 for reserved category candidates.

