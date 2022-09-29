TS ECET Allotment result 2022 declared by TSCHE: Know all important details here

TS ECET 2022 allotment result out | Photo: PTI

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the state’s Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 allotment result at the official website-- tsecet.nic.in.

Candidates who are shortlisted in the TS ECET allotment list will be allowed to make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the website from September 29 to October 7. However, self-reporting to the allotted institute will be open between September 30 and October 10.

TS ECET Final Phase Allotment 2022: How to download

Visit the official website of TSCHE -- tsecet.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials

Click submit

Download the TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2022.

The spot admission guidelines for admission to BE, BTech, BPharmacy courses (Lateral Entry into second year) in Private Unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy Colleges will be placed in the website -- tsecet.nic.in tomorrow, September 30.

For admission to the allotted institutes, the general category candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 10,000 while it is Rs 5,000 for reserved category candidates.

