AP ECET 2022 final phase seat allotment list OUT at ecet-sche.aptonline.in: How to apply here

AP ECET 2022 final phase seat allotment list released at the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

AP ECET seat allotment 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) 2022 final phase seat allotment list has been released at the official website-- ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who had applied for AP ECET registrations can check the counselling seat allotment results on the official website. 

The AP ECET 2022 final seat allotment result can be checked by candidates using their application number and password from the official website.  The candidates will have to report to the allotted institute or college for document verification and the admission process. 

The last date to report to the allotted institute for the document verification process will be September 20. Classes, as per APECET 2022 website are scheduled to start on September 19.

AP ECET seat allotment Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official website of APSCHE -- ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  • On the Home Page, click on the designated result link
  • Insert the login credentials including registration numbers and hall ticket numbers
  • Submit and access AP ECET seat allotment 2022.

