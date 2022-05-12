Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 2972 Apprentice posts at er.indianrailways.gov.in

File photo

Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway (RRC/ER) is inviting applications for 2972 Act Apprentice vacancies. The last to apply is May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website er.indianrailways.gov.in.

RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: ACT Apprentice

No. of Vacancy: 2972

Pay Scale: Not Specified

RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade Wise Details

Howrah Division: 659

Sealdah division: 297

Malda division: 138

Asansol division: 412

Kanchrapara workshop: 187

Liluah workshop: 612

Jamalpur Workshop: 667

Total: 2972

RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT

Age Limit: 15 to 24 Years

Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card & Internet Banking.

For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-

For SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidate may apply online through the website er.indianrailways.gov.in.

Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application submission: April 22, 2022

Last date for online application submission: May 20, 2022

RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.

RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: rrcrecruit.co.in/Notification