Eastern Railway Recruitment 2022: Few days left to apply for 2972 Apprentice posts at er.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway (RRC/ER) is inviting applications for 2972 Act Apprentice vacancies. The last to apply is May 20, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website er.indianrailways.gov.in.
RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Details
Post: ACT Apprentice
No. of Vacancy: 2972
Pay Scale: Not Specified
RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Trade Wise Details
Howrah Division: 659
Sealdah division: 297
Malda division: 138
Asansol division: 412
Kanchrapara workshop: 187
Liluah workshop: 612
Jamalpur Workshop: 667
Total: 2972
RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria: Candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT
Age Limit: 15 to 24 Years
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card & Internet Banking.
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates: No Fee
How to Apply: Interested candidate may apply online through the website er.indianrailways.gov.in.
Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting date for online application submission: April 22, 2022
Last date for online application submission: May 20, 2022
RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Selection Process: Selection will be based on Merit.
RRC ER Act Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: rrcrecruit.co.in/Notification