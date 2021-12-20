East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist posts - Check salary, eligibility

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: The East Coast Railway (ECR) is inviting applications for Nursing Superintendent, Pharmacist, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply by sending the scanned copy of their application along with scanned copies of their Certificates/Work experience certificates (if any)/Testimonials on email id cms_sdp@sbp.railnet.gov.in.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Nursing Superintendent: 4 posts

Pharmacist: 2 posts

Hospital Attendant: 4 posts

House Keeping Assistant: 4 posts

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale:

Nursing Superintendent: Rs. 44900 + other allowances admissible.

Pharmacist: Rs. 29200 + other allowances admissible.

Hospital Attendant, House Keeping Assistant: Rs. 18000+ other allowances admissible.

East Coast Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility:

Nursing Superintendent: Candidates must have a Certificate as Registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. (Nursing).

Pharmacist: Candidates must have passed 10+ 2 Science or its equivalent with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized Institution and registered as Pharmacist or Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognised University or equivalent and registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act. 1948.

House Keeping Assistant, Hospital Attendant: Candidates should have passed Matriculation or SSC or its equivalent.