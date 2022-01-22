East Coast Railway invites applicants for Group C posts, walk-in-interview on THIS date

East Coast Railway is welcoming applications for candidates who wish to apply for Group C posts. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling up eight posts in the organisation. All eligible candidates have been invited for walk-in-interview on January 31, 2022 at 11 am.

Further details about the interview, including the venue and available positions have been mentioned in detail below.

Considering the ongoing pandemic, the interview for recruitment may be extended to more than one day depending upon the number of applications.

Here are other details about the eligibility, selection process and others necessary information –

The current recruitment drive is for two positions, namely Nursing Superintendent (seven posts) and Pharmacist (1 post).

The candidates applying for the position of Nursing Superintendent must be between 20-40 years, have a certificate as registered Nurse and midwife having passed three years course in general nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).

The candidates applying for Pharmacist position, must be between 20-35 years and be 10+2 in science or its equivalent, with 2 years diploma in Pharmacy and registration with Pharmacy Council of India or registration with State Pharmacy Council.

The final candidates will be held on contractual basis for a period up to March 31, 2022 or due to Covid-19 or elimination of Covid-19, whichever is earlier from the date of hiring.

As of now, the vacancy is provisional and may increase or decrease as per administrative needs of the railways.