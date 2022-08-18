AP EAMCET 2022 counselling dates to be out soon: Details here

AP EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE is expected to announce the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 dates soon and the EAMCET counselling is expected to begin in the month of August itself.

Although there has been no official confirmation regarding the EAMCET counselling 2022 dates yet, it is assumed that the AP Counselling for the candidates who qualified for the EAPCET exam will begin on August 22. A details schedule for AP EAMCET 2022 will be released once the dates are announced on the official website of Jawaharlal Nehru University Technological University, JNTU Anantapur.

An official date has not been announced by the Andhra Pradesh government as of now. Other sources of local reports are also suggesting a chance of the EAMCET 2022 Counselling commencing from the third week of September 2022.

As of now, the tentative dates for AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling are August 22 till 30. However, an official confirmation is awaited from APSCHE. A tentative schedule based on reports has been shared below. Candidates are advised to note that the dates mentioned in the table above are as per local media reports. Official notification is expected to be released soon.

