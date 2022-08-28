Search icon
AP EAPCET 2022 web options entry postponed: Here's steps to apply

AP EAPCET 2022 web options entry has been postponed till further notice.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 01:34 PM IST

AP EAMCET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 web options entry that was supposed to start today, August 28 has been postponed. The new date will be notified shortly said a statement by the Department of Technical Education.  The AP EAPCET registration for counselling, fee payment and certificate verification dates have been extended till September 5. 

“All the candidates are informed that the Option exercising in Web Counselling of EAPCET-2022 Admissions, scheduled to be commenced from 28-08- 2022 is postponed. The revised schedule to exercise Options in Web Counselling, allotment of seats, reporting at the institutions and commencement of class work will be intimated shortly,” an official statement said.

“Further the candidates are informed that the schedule for Registration, payment of processing fee and certificate verification is extended upto 05.09.2022 for the benefit of the Intermediate students who are waiting for Intermediate supplementary examinations results,” it added.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Steps to apply

  • Go to the official website of AP EAMCET counselling -- apeamcet.nic.in
  • Click on ‘Candidates Registration’ and register to generate login credentials
  • Now, go back to the homepage and click on ‘Candidates Login’
  • Key in your credentials, sign in and choose your options
  • Take a printout of the selected options for future reference.

