EDUCATION
Both parties NSUI and ABVP have secured two posts in the DUSU 2024 elections.
DUSU 2024 election results have been finally announced today (November 25, 2024). The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions.
NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes.
Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes.
Celebrations erupted as the results were announced, with the Congress's student wing members gathering in large numbers, raising slogans, and cheering for their leaders.
The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a near-decade-long of domination by the ABVP.
While NSUI swept two key posts, the ABVP managed to secure the vice president and retained the secretary position, securing a foothold inside the union.
ABVP's vice president candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh secured 24,166 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nandal got 15,404 votes.
Its Mitravinda Karanwal won the secretary's post securing 16,703 votes and defeating NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena.
(with inputs from PTI)
Transforming health, wellness: Journey of Dr G Shunmuga Raja, Rightway Health International Private Limited
Mastering software quality: Comprehensive guide to testing strategies
Experience luxury and serenity at Grey Mosaics: Your perfect getaway awaits
Visionary who promises blue sky for India: Holger Thorsten Schubart’s G20 climate speech
Orris Group: Legacy of over 18 years in Delhi-NCR's real estate
‘I don’t like stress’: Abhishek Bachchan speaks up on Aishwarya Rai’s contribution in life
Why choose moissanite for your wedding ring: Is it right choice?
Culture circle unites drip, music, community at 'Broadway culture ground'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam while doing govt job, became IPS officer, won Rs 1 crore in KBC, now posted in...
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's son Akaay's first picture gets leaked? Cricketer's sister Bhawna Kohli says...
'How to avoid Indian food smell': Social media post by NRI woman sparks controversy, video goes viral
IPL Auction 2025: Bhuvneshwar Kumar lands lucrative deal as RCB acquires seasoned seamer
IPL Auction 2025: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, 18-year-old mystery spinner sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.80 crore?
DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI bags President's post, ABVP gets Vice-President
Delhi ranks most 'forgetful' city in India, commuters most likely to forget their...
This couple started dating in IIT, cracked UPSC exam to become IAS and IFS officers, they're...
Adani Group Debt: Data reveals State Bank of India tops with Rs 33800 crore investment
IPL Auction 2025: Sam Curran returns to CSK after spell at Punjab, sold for Rs...
Rashmika Mandanna's old engagement video with THIS actor goes viral after Vijay Deverakonda admits he's in relationship
The Matrix villain Hugo Weaving reveals Indian director he wishes to work, it's not Bhansali, Hirani, Rajamouli, but...
Canada PM Justin Trudeau seen dancing at Taylor Swift's Eras Show amid violent riots in Montreal, watch viral video
Delhi-NCR air pollution: Will schools in Delhi open this week amid 'poor' AQI? This is what SC said
IPL Auction 2025: Former RCB skipper Faf du Plessis sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs....
Residents of THIS state earn in crores and pay Rs 0 income taxes, here's how
Flipkart Black Friday Sale 2024: Big discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S23, Pixel 9 and other smartphones
Viral: Divya Prabha's intimate scenes from Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light gets leaked online
What are India's chances to qualify for WTC final after 295-run win against Australia in Perth Test?
THIS employee monitoring AI software tracks 30-second breaks, sends red flag to manager, it is...
DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI leading in President, Joint Secretary, Secretary posts, ABVP ahead in...
Karan Johar shares hilarious take on his 'single life', says 'I stood on a cliff and...'
Aishwarya Rai got legal notice for intimate, kissing scenes with THIS superstar: ‘I wasn’t very comfortable…’
Elon Musk's Starlink coming to India soon: Will its prices pose threat to Airtel, BSNL, Vi, Mukesh Ambani's Jio?
Parliament Winter Session: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday amid ruckus over Adani bribery case, Manipur
IPL Auction 2025: RCB batting coach thrilled with Australian star returning to squad, says, 'we have…'
Manisha Koirala reveals people questioned her decision to join Bollywood: 'No girl from respected family...'
IND vs AUS, 1st Test: Jasprit Bumrah-led India beat Australia by 295 runs in Perth, take 1-0 lead
IPL Auction: 5 overseas players who are likely to attract big bids on Day 2
Abhishek Bachchan says THIS about Aishwarya Rai amid their divorce rumours: 'In my household, my wife is...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a jibe at Naga Chaitanya ahead of his wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, says ‘I regret…’
Malaika Arora finally reveals her relationship status after Arjun Kapoor confirmed he is single: ‘Right now…’
Pizza Hut unveils pizza with whole fried frog in THIS country, leaves customers stunned
WhatsApp down today: Users across globe report issues accessing messaging service on web, reason is...
IPL Auction 2025: 5 Players to watch out for on Day 2 of bidding
Nita Ambani slays navy-blue pantsuit at IPL auction, its price will leave you SHOCKED, it is...
Rashmika Mandanna shares 'who she wants to marry' as Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in relationship: Everyone knows..
Viral video shows man, once a techie in Frankfurt, now begging on Bengaluru streets, watch
DNA Explainer: What is Oreshnik ballistic missile that Russia fired on Ukraine?
Diljit Dosanjh's reaction to man proposing to his girlfriend for marriage during Dil-Luminati Pune concert goes viral
Vantika Agrawal pulls out from President Cup in Uzbekistan: Know how her draw turned to loss
Suhana Khan shares goofy picture pulling rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda’s ear on his birthday
Bengaluru Shocker: Businesswoman stripped, forced to pay Rs 25 lakh bribe by CID cop
Good news for Noida, Greater Noida residents, UP cabinet gives nod for THIS metro route extension, it is...
Karnataka sets its sights on stars: Unveiling 2024-2029 Draft Space Technology Policy
Adani Group bribery case: US SEC can't directly summon billionaire, has no jurisdiction to...
MAMA Awards 2024: Aespa takes lead, BTS' Jungkook & BLACKPINK win big; check complete winners' list, major highlights
Kerala lottery TODAY November 25 Live Updates WIN WIN W-797 Monday lucky draw result to be out at 3 pm
Why is 'Chill Guy' meme going viral on internet? Check origin, crypto connection and artist behind it
Shillong Teer Results TODAY November 25, 2024 Live Updates: Check lucky winning numbers
Naga Chaitanya says Sobhita Dhulipala ‘fills a void in me’, finally opens up on their marriage: ‘It's going to be...'
Another blow for Gautam Adani? Bangladesh seeks review of power deals, including one with Adani Group
Google Doodle celebrates Chess, invites fans to explore game’s history, strategies, ongoing global events
Sambhal: 20 detained, schools closed, internet suspended after mosque survey violence kills 3
Aamir Khan says he used to spit on heroines' hand for this ‘ridiculous reason’: ‘Maine jis heroine ke haath par thuka..'
Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', AQI at 340, SC to decide on GRAP 4 today
Ranbir Kapoor finally addresses glorification of violence in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal: 'It’s important for me to...'
Krushna Abhishek hasn't spoken to mami Sunita after ending feud with Govinda on The Great Indian Kapil Show: 'She is...'
It's Alexa vs Alexa! Viral video shows woman rumoured to be voice behind Amazon assistant having chat with AI, WATCH
Meet woman, daughter of a truck mechanic, battled with financial woes, later cracked NEET-UG with AIR...
Watch: Korean vlogger tries gulab jamun for the first time, her reaction wins internet
'Better than Alia Bhatt ': Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Radha' will melt your heart, watch viral video
Meet woman, who failed in school, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR 2, she is...
IPL auction 2025: Complete list of players purchased on Day 1, updated squads of all 10 teams
Meet man who studied from Hindi-medium government school, got rejected from 35 companies, later got Rs 2 crore job but…
World's most expensive Michelin tasting menu is at this restaurant for Rs..., visitors must take off their shoes and...
Ranbir Kapoor would love to remake this film of grandfather Raj Kapoor; it's not Mera Naam Joker, Sangam, Awaara
UP: 20 detained, internet shut down after violence during mosque survey in Sambhal
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 beats Singham Again at box office on day 23: It's Rs 244 cr vs Rs 239 cr
Vinay Kumar trolls Sanjay Manjrekar for his medium pacer comment: 120kmph, seriously?
500 North Korean soldiers killed in Kyiv's missile strike on Kursk, reports
'Didn't know you could...': Isha Ambani's 50-carat diamond earrings leave jeweler stunned, can you guess the price?
Gunman shot dead, 3 policemen injured in shootout near Israeli embassy in Jordan
Watch: Sheeba Chaddha joins Ritwik Bhowmik in Nirmohiya from Bandish Bandits Season 2, fans call it 'pure perfection'
ZIM vs PAK: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan by 80 runs in rain-affected 1st ODI
Sreeleela's item song Kissik from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 out, fans say Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava is 'best forever'
'Never claimed BJP would win election', says Himanta Biswa Sarma after Jharkhand poll results
Jofra Archer returns to former franchise Rajasthan Royals, sold for Rs...
'Shreyas Iyer didn't pick up my call': Ricky Ponting's shocking revelation after star batter strikes gold in IPL auction
This viral duct-taped banana sold for Rs 52.7 crore, internet can’t believe It
Jhansi hospital fire: Death toll spikes to 17, after 2 more rescued babies die out of 39 infants rescued infants
Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta engage in intense bidding war for Indian star at IPL auction 2025
Meet Amit Goyal whose wedding the Gandhi family is attending in Jaipur
IPL Auction 2025: Ravichandran Ashwin returns to former team CSK for Rs...
Prakash Jha reacts to Ranbir's Animal, compares film's success with Donald Trump's win: 'Aisi kahani jab..' | Exclusive
BCCI secretary Jay Shah and wife Rishita blessed with a baby boy
IPL Auction 2025: Venkatesh Iyer becomes third most expensive Indian player, sold to KKR for Rs...
Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted together on a lunch date, leaked photos go viral
Three dead, dozens injured in violent clash during Mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh
'Real life subway surfers': Viral video shows woman running, dancing on roof of moving train, netizens react, WATCH
IPL Mega Auction 2025: Full list of sold and unsold players in Jeddah
IPL Auction 2025: Meet the most expensive uncapped player in the history of Indian Premier League