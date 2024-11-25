Both parties NSUI and ABVP have secured two posts in the DUSU 2024 elections.

DUSU 2024 election results have been finally announced today (November 25, 2024). The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a comeback in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections after seven years, clinching the president and joint secretary positions.

NSUI's Rounak Khatri emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's candidate Rishabh Chaudhary by over 1,300 votes.

Khatri got 20,207 votes while Chaudhary trailed with 18,864 votes.

Celebrations erupted as the results were announced, with the Congress's student wing members gathering in large numbers, raising slogans, and cheering for their leaders.

The win marked a revival of the party's presence in the influential student body after a near-decade-long of domination by the ABVP.

While NSUI swept two key posts, the ABVP managed to secure the vice president and retained the secretary position, securing a foothold inside the union.

ABVP's vice president candidate Bhanu Pratap Singh secured 24,166 votes, while NSUI's Yash Nandal got 15,404 votes.

Its Mitravinda Karanwal won the secretary's post securing 16,703 votes and defeating NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena.

(with inputs from PTI)