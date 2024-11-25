EDUCATION

DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI leading in President, Joint Secretary, Secretary posts, ABVP ahead in...

NSUI has maintained its lead, this time 21 candidates are contesting, out of which 9 are women.

DUSU Election Result 2024: NSUI leads on President and jt secretary posts while ABVP leading on Secretary and Vice President posts

ABVP: 10706

NSUI: 11340

Left: 1525

NOTA: 2124 Vice President

ABVP:12532

NSUI: 9001

Left: 2013

NOTA: 2452 Secretary

ABVP: 9455

NSUI: 8890

Left: 4846

NOTA: 3632 Jt Secretary

ABVP: 8422

NSUI: 12483

Left:3171

NOTA: 3180