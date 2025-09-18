DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture
EDUCATION
Voting is underway for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 on Thursday, where eligible students will cast their ballots in one of the country's biggest student polls. The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) voting is being conducted in two phases, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19. (ANI)
The key candidates for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.
1. Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI) is a Postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies
Campaign focus: Hostel shortages, campus safety, menstrual leave
2. Anjali (SFI–AISA alliance) is from Indraprastha College for Women
Campaign focus: Gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, grievance redressal
3. Aryan Maan (ABVP) is from the Department of Library Science, hailing from Bahadurgarh
Campaign focus: Subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, better sports facilities