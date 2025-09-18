DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) voting is being conducted in two phases, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes.

Voting is underway for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections 2025 on Thursday, where eligible students will cast their ballots in one of the country's biggest student polls. The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) voting is being conducted in two phases, from 8:30 am to 1:00 pm and from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. The counting of votes will take place on September 19. (ANI)

DUSU Elections 2025: Key candidates

The key candidates for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

1. Joslyn Nandita Choudhary (NSUI) is a Postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies

Campaign focus: Hostel shortages, campus safety, menstrual leave

2. Anjali (SFI–AISA alliance) is from Indraprastha College for Women

Campaign focus: Gender sensitisation, resistance to fee hikes, grievance redressal

3. Aryan Maan (ABVP) is from the Department of Library Science, hailing from Bahadurgarh

Campaign focus: Subsidised metro passes, free Wi-Fi, accessibility audits, better sports facilities

DUSU Elections 2025: Advisory on vehicles and campus movement