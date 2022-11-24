Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DUET PG, PhD final answer key released at nta.ac.in, direct link here

DUET PG Final answer key PDF is available to check and download subject-wise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

DUET PG, PhD final answer key released at nta.ac.in, direct link here
File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA released the result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Result 2022 for PG and PhD programmes on November 21. The DUET PG, PhD final answer key 2022 has also been released on November 23. Candidates who appeared for the DUET 2022 can check the answer key through the official website-- nta.ac.in. To check their results, candidates would need their application number and date of birth. 

NTA conducted the DUET on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022. DUET was held in CBT mode in 28 cities. The test comprises of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). NTA conducted the DUET 2021 Exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

DUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: Steps to download

  • Visit the official website--nta.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click DUET Final answer key link 2022
  • A new PDF file would open
  • Check the answer key and download the PDF
  • Take a printout for future references
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.