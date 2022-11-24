DUET PG, PhD final answer key released at nta.ac.in, direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA released the result of the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) Result 2022 for PG and PhD programmes on November 21. The DUET PG, PhD final answer key 2022 has also been released on November 23. Candidates who appeared for the DUET 2022 can check the answer key through the official website-- nta.ac.in. To check their results, candidates would need their application number and date of birth.

NTA conducted the DUET on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022. DUET was held in CBT mode in 28 cities. The test comprises of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). NTA conducted the DUET 2021 Exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021.

DUET PG Final Answer Key 2022: Steps to download