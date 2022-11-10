Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DUET PG 2022: NTA releases answer key at nta.ac.in, know how to raise objection

DUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency released the answer key for the DUET 2022 for Postgraduates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 01:03 PM IST

DUET PG 2022: NTA releases answer key at nta.ac.in, know how to raise objection
File photo

DUET PG 2022 Answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET for PG Admissions can now view the answer keys for the same on the official website – nta.ac.in.

The DUET PG exam 2022 was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022.  

DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

  • Go to the official website – nta.ac.in
  • Click on the "Display of Provisional answer keys for the DUET PG 2022 Exam” link
  • Enter your form number, date of birth and other details to log in
  • Check the answer key and download it for future references

Candidates have the option to raise objections against answer keys till tomorrow, November 11, 2022. To raise an objection, candidates are required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. The last date to make the payment for the answer key challenge is 11:55 PM on November 11.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," read the DU release.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI upto November 11 (upto 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt the processing fee. The challenges will be accepted only through the website," it added.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 date sheet expected soon at cbse.gov.in, check latest update

DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to challenge 

  • Visit the official website- nta.ac.in/duetexam
  • Log in with the required credentials- roll number, date of birth
  • Click on "Add Challenge" on the website
  • Enter log-in credentials and pay the fee
  • Click on submit
  • Download the DUET PG 2022 answer key and take a printout for further use
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy turns water baby in Maldives, shares photos in swimwear
BTS Jimin birthday: 5 times the singer impressed fans with his fashion sense
Bigg Boss 16: Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Gauahar Khan to join Salman Khan's show as 'villains'?
In Pics: Kishore Kumar's old bungalow worth Rs 19.24 cr turned into Virat Kohli' s stunning restaurant
In pics: Meet Pakistani actor Sajal Ali, Aryan Khan's latest fan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude reported in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.