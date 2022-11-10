DUET PG 2022: NTA releases answer key at nta.ac.in, know how to raise objection

File photo

DUET PG 2022 Answer keys have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the Delhi University Entrance Test, DUET for PG Admissions can now view the answer keys for the same on the official website – nta.ac.in.

The DUET PG exam 2022 was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2022.

DUET PG 2022 Answer Key: Steps to download

Go to the official website – nta.ac.in

Click on the "Display of Provisional answer keys for the DUET PG 2022 Exam” link

Enter your form number, date of birth and other details to log in

Check the answer key and download it for future references

Candidates have the option to raise objections against answer keys till tomorrow, November 11, 2022. To raise an objection, candidates are required to submit a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200. The last date to make the payment for the answer key challenge is 11:55 PM on November 11.

"The candidates, who are not satisfied with the answer key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee," read the DU release.

"The payment of the processing fee may be made through Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI upto November 11 (upto 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt the processing fee. The challenges will be accepted only through the website," it added.

