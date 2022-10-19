DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University first merit list for UG admissions released at du.ac.in, check details

DU Merit List 2022: Delhi University first merit list for UG admissions released (file photo)

Delhi University has announced the first list of seat allocations for admission to undergraduate programmes. This marks the commencement of the third and last phase of the admission process. The list was initially slotted to be announced on October 18. However, it was deferred to Wednesday. Candidates can check the list through their personal account on the website of DU at du.ac.in.

The list has not be issued in the public domain and the candidate will only be able to see the college and courses allotted to them on their dashboard. The candidate will have to click on "Accept Allocation" under user action tab.

DU UG First Cut-Off List 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to admission.uod.ac.in/du.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, check the link for the 1st cut-of list.

Step 3: Open the pdf file and check the college and course wise list.

"On receiving the 'Approval from the College Principal', student will proceed to pay the fee to confirm the admission. The candidate should take a printout of the acknowledgement receipt," the university said in a statement.

The university has advised candidates to ensure that they secure their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered. "Only candidates who are admitted to a programme in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds," the statement said.

"Candidates are advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines. Sufficient time has been provided for processing the applications," the varsity added.

(With inputs from PTI)