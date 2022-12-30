Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DU UG Admissions 2022 Special spot round 2 seat allocation list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in

The seat allocation list when released will be available to candidates on the official site of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

DU UG Admissions 2022 Special spot round 2 seat allocation list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in
File photo

Delhi University to release DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list today (December 30, 2022). Once released, the seat allocation list will be available on the official website of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, for the round candidates can apply from December 28 to December 29, 2022. The declaration of allocations will be on December 30, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat on December 30, 2022.

The seat allocation against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admissions will be on December 30 (10 am). On December 30 between 10 am and 11:59 pm, candidates have to ‘Accept’ the allocated seat  The colleges and departments will verify the application from December 30 (10 am) to December 31 (1 pm). The last date for online payment of fees by the candidate against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission 2022 is December 31 (11:59 pm).

DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list: How to check 

Visit the official website of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.
On the home page, click on DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list link 
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

READ: CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 datesheet available at cbse.gov.in, check exam schedule here

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.