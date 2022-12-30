DU UG Admissions 2022 Special spot round 2 seat allocation list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in

File photo

Delhi University to release DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list today (December 30, 2022). Once released, the seat allocation list will be available on the official website of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in. According to the schedule, for the round candidates can apply from December 28 to December 29, 2022. The declaration of allocations will be on December 30, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat on December 30, 2022.

The seat allocation against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admissions will be on December 30 (10 am). On December 30 between 10 am and 11:59 pm, candidates have to ‘Accept’ the allocated seat The colleges and departments will verify the application from December 30 (10 am) to December 31 (1 pm). The last date for online payment of fees by the candidate against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission 2022 is December 31 (11:59 pm).

DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list: How to check

Visit the official website of UOD at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the home page, click on DU UG Admissions 2022 special spot round 2 seat allocation list link

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the list.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

