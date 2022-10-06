DU UG Admissions 2022: Registrations for CSAS Phase I, II to ends on October 10, details here

File photo

The University of Delhi to conclude the registration process for DU UG Admissions 2022 soon. The CSAS Phase I and II registration will end on October 10, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The candidates who have already completed their application process for Phase 1 can now make their preferences for programs and colleges.

The Common Seat Allocation System 2022 of the University of Delhi is divided into three Phases:

Phase I: Applying to the university of Delhi

Phase II: Filling the preference for programs and colleges

Phase III: Allocation cum admission

DU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — admission.uod.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'admission for undergraduate programme' link.

Step 3: Register on the website using the required information.

Step 4: Enter all the required personal and educational details

Step 5: Submit the registration fees through the given online portals.

Step 6: Download the application confirmation and save it for future reference.