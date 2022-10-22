Search icon
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University first round of CSAS extended till October 22

DU UG Admissions 2022: The new or revised schedule has been uploaded on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Delhi University has extended the deadline for the Central Seat Allocation System, CSAS round one. Candidates can check the official notice on the revised date available on the official website of DU at du.ac.in. As per revised dates, candidates can accept their allocated seats by October 22 till 11:59 pm. The colleges can approve admissions till October 23.

Candidates can go through the official website at admission.uod.ac.in for seat allocation. Candidates can pay the admission fee till October 24, 2022.

The official notification reads, “The candidates who have been allocated a seat in CSAS round 1 must accept allocation through the dashboard. Henceforth, on receiving the approval from the college principal, they must proceed to pay the fee to confirm admission”.

Upgrade/ reordering the higher preferences for 2nd round of CSAS shall be available from 5pm, October 25, 2022 till 4.59 pm, October 27, 2022 in respect of only those candidates who have been granted admission and paid the fees.

DU second allocation list will be released on October 30, and a third list on November 10.

