Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in

DU UG Admissions 2022: The vacancy seats have been released on the official website admission.uod.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 07:21 AM IST

DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
File photo

Delhi University Admission 2022: DU Admission 2022 has released the spot round seat allocation. DU has released the vacant seats available for the spot round admissions on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates would be able to apply for DU spot round admissions 2022 from today, November 21. Check the DU Admission schedule and other processes here.

DU Spot Round Admission Schedule 2022

Display of vacant seat list: November 20 (5 pm)
Candidates to apply for spot round allocation: November 21 to 22
Spot round seat allocation list: November 23 (5 pm)
Candidates to "Accept" the offered seat: November 24 to 25
Colleges to verify and approve the application: November 24 to 26
Last date for fee payment: November 27 (4:59 pm)

Also Readl: IBPS SO Recruitment 2022: Last date TODAY to apply for 710 Specialist Officer posts at ibps.in, details here

The admission of admitted candidates will be confirmed and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades). Admitted candidates can not withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first round admission process.

For spot-round admissions, candidates can log in to the DU website and apply through the "Spot admission" option.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.