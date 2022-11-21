DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in

File photo

Delhi University Admission 2022: DU Admission 2022 has released the spot round seat allocation. DU has released the vacant seats available for the spot round admissions on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates would be able to apply for DU spot round admissions 2022 from today, November 21. Check the DU Admission schedule and other processes here.

DU Spot Round Admission Schedule 2022

Display of vacant seat list: November 20 (5 pm)

Candidates to apply for spot round allocation: November 21 to 22

Spot round seat allocation list: November 23 (5 pm)

Candidates to "Accept" the offered seat: November 24 to 25

Colleges to verify and approve the application: November 24 to 26

Last date for fee payment: November 27 (4:59 pm)

The admission of admitted candidates will be confirmed and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades). Admitted candidates can not withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first round admission process.

For spot-round admissions, candidates can log in to the DU website and apply through the "Spot admission" option.