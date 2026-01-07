DU UG Admission 2026 to be based on CUET UG scores, subject rule remains unchanged, check process, key details

WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez to headline opening ceremony in Navi Mumbai - Check date, time and live streaming details
EDUCATION
The University of Delhi has released its admission norms for undergraduate courses for the latest 2026-27 session. According to this, admissions for the undergraduate courses will continue to be based on CUET UG 2026 scores. The subject rule remains unchanged.
The University of Delhi (DU) has released its admission norms for undergraduate courses for the latest 2026-27 session. According to this, admissions for the undergraduate courses will continue to be based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2026 scores. Students can find more information in the brochure available on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in.
This year, the DU has not changed its earlier policy and so there will be no changes regarding admission. As per UGC norms, students are allowed to take CUET exam in subjects they didn't study in Class 12, however, DU says otherwise and has made it mandatory to choose only those subjects studied in Class 12 for the exam.
The University has also said that in case of violation admission will not be permitted. This means that the University has retained its earlier admission policy. It has also announced the eligibility and registration rules for students from different categories.
-Eligible applicants: Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) can apply under the regular category.
-CUET mandatory: All candidates, including those under supernumerary quotas, must register and appear for CUET UG 2026 at cuet.nta.nic.in.
-DU admission process: Clearing CUET alone does not guarantee admission. Candidates must also register on DU’s CSAS (UG) portal at admission.uod.ac.in for seat allocation.
School of Open Learning (SOL):
-Requires separate registration at sol.du.ac.in
-Admissions to SOL and NCWEB are not based on CUET
-Seats are allotted based on Class 12 marks
NCWEB admissions:
-Apply at ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in
-Offers BA and BCom programmes only
-Admissions strictly on Class 12 merit
Foreign nationals:
-DU has reserved 10% supernumerary seats in each UG programme
-Applications through fsr.du.ac.in
CUET subject lists:
List A: 14 languages
List B: 22 subjects
Subject lists remain unchanged from last year
Five subjects removed earlier include legal studies, engineering graphics, teacher training, entrepreneurship, and Indian knowledge traditions.