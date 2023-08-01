Headlines

DU UG Admission 2023: First seat allocation list to be out today, know steps to check online

August 6 has been designated as the final deadline for applicants to pay their admission fees online. The list of open seats for subsequent allocation rounds will be made public on August 7.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 01:04 PM IST

Delhi University (DU) is all set to release the first allocation list for undergraduate admissions today, August 1. Once released, candidates will be able to check the merit list at www.admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates must log in to their dashboards using their registration number and other relevant details. 

Candidates who have been selected can accept their assigned seats between August 1 and August 4 to confirm their seats. After evaluation, the universities will then accept the online application till August 5. 

August 6 has been designated as the final deadline for applicants to pay their admission fees online. The list of open seats for subsequent allocation rounds will be made public on August 7. 

On the other hand, the DU CSAS allocation list will be out on August 10. The list will include information about seat allocations and the alternatives available. 

For Delhi University’s first, third, fifth, and seventh semesters, the first day of college will be August 16.

DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation list: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link for DU CSAS UG 2023 first seat allocation to access the list.

Step 3: A screen will display the seat allocation document.

Step 4: Look up your name and double-check the information 

Step 5: Download the DU CSAS UG 2023 initial seat allocation list for future use

The registration process for DU CSAS 2023 Phase 1 and Phase 2 was completed on July 26 by the University of Delhi. A total of 3,04,699 people registered on the CSAS 2023 portal. 2,45,235 students have finished filling out their DU CSAS 2023 application forms successfully, while 59,464 students are still completing the registration process.

