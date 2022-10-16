Search icon
DU UG Admission 2022: List of top NIRF Ranked Colleges in Delhi University

The University of Delhi will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list on October 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:13 AM IST

File photo

DU's first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list to be released by the University of Delhi on October 18. Once DU's CSAS list is released, candidates can be admitted to their desired colleges. The candidates can accept the allotment through the first list till October 21, the document verification process will end on October 22, and fee payment will be by October 24.

As per the NIRF Ranking 2022, Miranda House is one the best college in India followed by Hindu college (rank 2). The other colleges -- Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, and Kirori Mal College secured ranks 5, 7 and 10 in the top college list 2022.

NIRF 2022 College Ranking: Top Colleges Under DU rank-wise list
Miranda House- Rank 1
Hindu College- Rank 2
Lady Shri Ram College for Women- Rank 5
Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College- Rank 7
Kirori Mal College- Rank 10
St. Stephens's College- Rank 11
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)- Rank 12
Hansraj College- Rank 14
Sri Venkateswara College- Rank 15
Lady Irwin College- Rank 16
Acharya Narendra Dev College- Rank 18
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College- Rank 21.

