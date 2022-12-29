Search icon
HomeEducation

DU UG Admission 2022: Last date TODAY for Delhi University special spot round 2 registrations

The candidates who have opted for spot allocation round 2 are eligible to apply through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

University of Delhi (DU) to conclude the application process for DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admissions 2022 today, December 29. The candidates can apply through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. 

Students who have opted for spot allocation round 2 are eligible and students who have applied under CSAS 2022 admission and have not accepted admission in any colleges on the date of declaration of the special round are also eligible to apply.

On December 28, 2022, DU released vacant seats for special spot allocation round 2. Candidates can apply for the round till today December 29, 2022. The declaration of allocations will be on December 30, 2022 and candidates can accept the allocated seat on December 30, 2022.

The seat allocation against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admissions will be on December 30 (10 am). On December 30 between 10 am and 11:59 pm, candidates have to ‘Accept’ the allocated seat  The colleges and departments will verify the application from December 30 (10 am) to December 31 (1 pm). The last date for online payment of fees by the candidate against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission 2022 is December 31 (11:59 pm).

