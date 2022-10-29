Search icon
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University to announce 2nd round of seat allocation list on October 30

More than 25 percent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:49 AM IST

File photo

Delhi University will announce the second round of the seat allocation list for admission to undergraduate programmes on Sunday, varsity officials said.

The allotted seats for candidates in the second round will be open for two days till November 1, the university said.

As many as 59,100 candidates secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round of allocation, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round.

The candidates were given two days window to opt for an upgrade and reorder their preferences. Nearly 60 per cent of them have opted for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference, a varsity official said Thursday.

More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, he added

"Based on the availability of the seats, the university will declare CSAS Round-II on 05:00 P.M. Sunday, October 30, 2022. For the Second Round of allocations, the candidates should accept the allocated seat from 10:00 A.M. Monday, October 31, 2022, to 04:59 P.M. Tuesday, November 01," a senior varsity official said.

In the first round, the university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them.

The university had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 per cent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories -- OBC-NCL and EWS -- and also 30 per cent in SC, ST and PWBD reserved categories.

At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

