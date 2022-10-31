DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University 2nd merit List released at admission.uod.ac.in, get direct link here

File photo

Delhi University (DU) released the round 2 seat allocation list on October 30. Round 2 seat allotment list is available on the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can accept the seat that has been offered to them from October 31 at 10 a.m. to November 1 till 4: 59 pm.

From October 31 to November 2, colleges will verify the applications submitted online. The online admission fee must be paid by November 3, 4:59 PM.

The third round of Delhi University undergraduate admissions will begin on November 4.

In the first round, the university allocated 80,164 seats across various categories.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but the varsity has allocated extra seats in unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) and reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and course allotted to them.

The university had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 percent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories -- OBC-NCL and EWS -- and also 30 percent in SC, ST and PWBD reserved categories.

At Delhi University, admissions to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for the first time.

Till last year, admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks, which saw skyrocketing cut-offs. The university used to announce up to seven cut-off lists every year.

Delhi university admission 2022: Steps to check 2nd allocation list

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in/du.ac.in

Check the link for the 1st cut-of list available on the home page.

Check and save for future reference.

Delhi University 2nd merit List: Direct link

(with inputs from PTI)