DU UG Admission 2021: Delhi University registrations for UG courses to begin from August 2 – Check du.ac.in for details

Delhi University (DU) to begin the registration process for undergraduate courses for the academic session 2021-22 from tomorrow (August 2), DU Acting Vice-Chancellor professor PC Joshi announced recently. DU admission will take place through cut-offs based on merit, like in previous years. DU's first cut-off is expected to announce between September 7 and 10.

The online application has already begun for DU Postgraduate courses from July 26, 2021. Interested candidates can register for DU UG Admission 2021 through the official website, du.ac.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts DU UG Admission 2021 Entrance Examination. There are several exam centers for the DU Entrance exams such as Bihar, Kolkata, Jaipur, Amritsar, Bangalore, Delhi, and others.

Over 51,000 students have already applied for the 20,000-odd seats in DU's postgraduate (PG), MPhil and PhD programs in the last five days since DU's admission portal opened. The online applications commenced on July 26 and will continue till August 21.

As per data made available on the admission website of Delhi University, 51,392 applicants had registered for various postgraduate (PG) courses on offer as of 8 pm on Friday. DU has also seen 7,441 registrations for its MPhil and PhD courses till Friday night.

DU Admission 2021 important date

DU UG Registration to start from: August 2, 2021

DU UG Registration to end: August 31, 2021