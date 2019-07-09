DU Third Cut Off Merit List 2019 released @du.ac.in; 97.75% for BA (Hons) Economics at Miranda House

If seats continue to remain vacant in colleges, the varsity will also take out the fourth cut off merit list, presumably on July 15.

Colleges affiliated to the Delhi University (DU) have started releasing on their official websites the third cut off merit lists for admission to Undergraduate (UG) courses in the Academic Year 2019-2020, following which the varsity is released a collected list of 2019 cut off percentage of marks for all the colleges at their official website -- du.ac.in

Changes in the third cut off list follow those of the second, where there was a marginal decline in the cut off percentage of marks from the preceding list. In many of the known North Campus colleges, seats are still up for grabs to courses such as BA (Honours) Economics, BA (Honours) English, and BCom (Honours), although admissions to more popular courses like BA (Honours) History and BA (Honours) Political Science are mostly closed. Follow DNA's updates to know the cut off percentage of marks in the third merit list to DU Undergraduate courses live:

Satyawati College

Satyawati College was the first DU college to take out their third cut off merit list. Among the UG courses, the admissions for BA (Hons) in History, Political Science, and Economics are all closed. However, there are third cut off lists for BA (Hons) English and BSc (Hons) in Mathematics. The third cut off marks for BA (Hons) in English at Satyawati College (Day) is 92.5-93%, while for the BSc (Hons) in Mathematics the cut off marks stand at 92.75-93.75%.

Hindu College

Hindu College has pegged the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics at 98% and is 0.25% less than the score announced in the second list. Admissions to BA (Honours) English, BA (honours) Hindi and BA (Honours) History are closed. In the Science stream, seats are available for BSc (Honours) Zoology and BSc (Prog.) Physical Science with Chemistry courses.

Miranda House

Miranda House has kept the cut-off for BA (Honours) Economics same as the previous list. The cut-off remains at 97.75% while the cut-off for BA (Honours) Sociology has dropped from 96.50% to 96.25%. Even for BA (Honours) Geography, it has come down from 98% to 97.50%.

Hansraj College

At Hansraj College, seats are still up for grabs for BSc (Honours) Botany for which the cut-off has dropped down from 94.66 per cent to 93.33 per cent. The cut-off for BA(Honours) Economics has also seen a marginal dip from 98 per cent to 97.75 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

At the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), the cut-off for BCom (Honours) has dropped down from 98 per cent to 97.75 per cent for the unreserved category while the admissions are closed for the Economically Weaker Section category.

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

Lady Shri Ram College, which had closed admissions for BCom (Honours) after the first cut-off list as seats were filled up, has announced a cut-off of 97.75 per cent in the list. The first cut-off was pegged at 98 per cent.

Gargi College

At Gargi College, seats are still available for courses like BA (Hons) English, B.Com and BCom (Honours), BSc Life Sciences and BSc Physical Sciences. Most of the combinations under BA programme are closed apart from Philosophy and Psychology, English and History, Philosophy and Political Science among others.

The press release that the university took out on July 8, 2019, said that the details of the minimum cut-off percentage of marks (Third Admission List) at which admissions to various courses have been offered by different colleges 'are given in the enclosed charts' (for the colleges on their websites). The eligible candidates who meet the requirements are further advised by the university to complete their admission formalities in the concerned colleges as soon as possible.

According to the data shared by DU, 43,854 admissions have taken place after 778 withdrawals since the beginning of the admission process.

The number of cancellations since the second cut-off stands at 3,082. This year, the varsity has effected a 10% increase in seats to accommodate the EWS category students. There has been a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for UG courses to 62,000.

If seats continue to remain vacant in colleges, the varsity will also take out the fourth cut off merit list, presumably on July 15.

