DU Special Spot Allocation List 2022 released at du.ac.in, direct link, steps to check

Delhi University, DU has released the DU Special Spot Allocation List 2022 for UG Courses. All the candidates who applied for the DU UG Admissions through the special spot admission round will be able to check the seat allotment on the official website - www.du.ac.in and www.admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates would require their credentials and will have to enter them in the DU CSAS Portal. Candidates have time till December 23, 2022, to accept their allotted seats.

DU Special Spot Allocation List 2022 Direct Link

DU Special Spot Allocation List 2022: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – www.du.ac.in or www.admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'DU CSAS Portal' link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your CUET UG application number, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: Check the dashboard for the allocation list

Step 5: Accept the seat and submit the necessary documents

Step 6: Pay the fees and click on 'Submit'

Candidates have time till 4:59 pm tomorrow, December 23, 2022, to accept their seats. Colleges will have time to verify the admission and documents by December 24, 2022, at 4:59 pm. The last date to pay the fees for DU UG Admissions 2022 is December 25, 2022.

As per DU, candidates must accept the seat allotted to them during the special spot admission round. If the process is not completed in the given time, their admission would be cancelled.