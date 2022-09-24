Search icon
DU SOL Results 2022: Delhi University releases School of Open Learning result for UG, PG courses at sol.du.ac.in

Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results by visiting the official website- sol.du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 09:17 AM IST

File photo

DU SOL Results 2022 has been declared by Delhi University's School of Open Learning for OBE / ABE / EBE / Offline examinations of various UG / PG programmes. Candidates can check their results through the official website- sol.du.ac.in.

The exam for undergraduate courses was conducted in March/ April 2022, May/June 2022, and postgraduate courses were conducted in May/ June 2022, March/ April 2022.

DU SOL Results 2022: Steps to check 

  • Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on the result link 
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course name.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy for future reference

DU SOL Results 2022: Direct link

