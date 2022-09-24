DU SOL Results 2022: Delhi University releases School of Open Learning result for UG, PG courses at sol.du.ac.in

File photo

DU SOL Results 2022 has been declared by Delhi University's School of Open Learning for OBE / ABE / EBE / Offline examinations of various UG / PG programmes. Candidates can check their results through the official website- sol.du.ac.in.

The exam for undergraduate courses was conducted in March/ April 2022, May/June 2022, and postgraduate courses were conducted in May/ June 2022, March/ April 2022.

DU SOL Results 2022: Steps to check

Visit the official website of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

On the home page, click on the result link

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course name.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference

DU SOL Results 2022: Direct link