DU SOL Admissions 2023: Application process for PG programme to end on THIS date, know how to Apply

File photo

The admission process for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University of Open Learning (SOL) has already begun already. Eligible students for the postgraduate programmes by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the postgraduate programme till August 14, 2023. For the MBA programme, the last date is August 15, 2023.

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Official Website: sol.du.ac.in

“While filling online Registration Form choose course/options carefully as no modification is allowed after submission of the form,” reads the official statement. All the PG Programs offered by the Department of Distance and Continuation Education/School of Open Learning; University of Delhi are Recognized by the UGC/DEB/DU.

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Steps to Apply For PG Programme