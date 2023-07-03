Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Application process for PG programme to end on THIS date, know how to Apply

Candidates can apply for the postgraduate programme till August 14, 2023. For the MBA programme, the last date is August 15, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:21 AM IST

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Application process for PG programme to end on THIS date, know how to Apply
File photo

The admission process for postgraduate programmes at Delhi University of Open Learning (SOL) has already begun already. Eligible students for the postgraduate programmes by visiting the official website at sol.du.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the postgraduate programme till August 14, 2023. For the MBA programme, the last date is August 15, 2023. 

DU SOL Admissions 2023 Official Website: sol.du.ac.in

“While filling online Registration Form choose course/options carefully as no modification is allowed after submission of the form,” reads the official statement. All the PG Programs offered by the Department of Distance and Continuation Education/School of Open Learning; University of Delhi are Recognized by the UGC/DEB/DU.  

DU SOL Admissions 2023: Steps to Apply For PG Programme

  • Visit the official website of the Delhi University School of Open Learning (SOL) at sol.du.ac.in/admission_23_24.
  • Click on the link that reads, “Online Admission Portal.”
  • Click on the ‘PG Admission Portal.” You will be redirected to a new webpage.
  • Click on the “New Registration” option. Enter your details and register yourself on the portal.
  • Sign in again to the portal. Add details.
  • Upload documents as per requirements. Pay the fee, if any.
  • Submit the application form. Download a copy of it for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'
In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani
Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin
In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title
Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 744 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.