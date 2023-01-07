DU recruitment: Multiple vacancies in Ramjas College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College; details

Candidates for non-teaching positions will be recruited by Ramjas College, University of Delhi. Apply online at ramjas.du.ac.in, the official Ramjas College website, if you are eligible. This hiring activity will fill 25 positions inside the organization. Within 14 days of the day the advertisement was published, applicants must submit their applications for the positions.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Delhi University has issued an invitation to individuals to submit applications for Assistant Professor positions. Through the SBSC's official website at sbsc.in, qualified applicants may submit an online application. The deadline to submit an online application is January 20, 2023.

Candidates are supposed to fill out the form online and pay the requisite fee.

DU Recruitment: Rajmas College vacancy

Administrative Officer: 1 Post

Junior Assistant: 3 posts

Library Attendant: 4 posts

Laboratory Assistant in Chemistry: 4 posts

Laboratory Assistant in Physics: 3 posts

Laboratory Attendant in Botany: 4 posts

Laboratory Attendant in Chemistry: 1 Post

Laboratory Attendant in Physics: 2 posts

Laboratory Attendant in Zoology: 3 posts

DU Recruitment- Eligibility

Eligibility for each vacancy differs from one another. The age limit is also mentioned for the candidates. Candidates are required to check the requirement and eligibility criteria before applying for the post. Pay level also differs. Applicants are required to produce specific certificates as per the eligibility conditions. Applicants should possess the desired qualification and experience. Check the eligibility criteria for the required post here.

DU Recruitment- Selection process

A written test will be part of the selection process. The written test's question paper ought to be bilingual (English and Hindi). Negative markings for wrong answers will be present. A merit list will be drawn for the qualified candidates only.

DU Recruitment- Passing score

For the UR category, the minimum passing score is 45%; for the OBC category, it's 40%; and for the SC/ST/PwBD category, it's 35%.

DU Recruitment- Application fees

For the UR/OBC/EWS category, the application price is Rs. 1000, while it is Rs. 500 for the SC/ST category. Candidates who fall under the PwBD category and female applicants are not required to pay an application fee. The application fees will be non-refundable.

NOTE:

All concerned applicants are required to check the website on and off for any updates. Any Addendum will be posted on the website of the college.

DU Recruitment: Shaheed Bhagat Singh College vacancy

Commerce: 36 posts

Economics: 15 posts

English: 10 posts

Geography: 9 posts

Hindi: 2 posts

History: 6 posts

Mathematics: 4 posts

Political Science: 3 posts

Environmental Science: 3 posts

DU Recruitment: Eligibility

The educational requirements and age restrictions for applicants can be found on the website.

DU Recruitment: Selection Process

The shortlist of candidates will be used in the interview process. The screening committee will compile a list of all the candidates, ranking them according to their marks.

DU Recruitment: Application fees

The application cost for the UR/OBC/EWS category is 500. SC, ST, PwBD, and female applicants would not be required to pay an application fee. Candidates can visit the SBSC website for more information on this topic.