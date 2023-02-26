DU recruitment 2023 Notification: Government job vacancies for 109 Assistant Professor posts, salary as per 7th CPC

File photo

Delhi Universities Maitreyi College is inviting applications for 109 Assistant Professors posts. The last date to apply is March 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Botany Department: 9 posts

Chemistry Department: 7 posts

Commerce Department: 6 posts

Computer Science Department: 3 posts

Economics Department: 3 posts

English Department: 9 posts

Hindi Department: 12 posts

History Department: 6 posts

Mathematics Department: 12 posts

Physics Department: 10 posts

Physical Education Department: 1 post

Political Science Department: 10 posts

Punjabi Department: 1 post

Sanskrit Department: 5 posts

Sociology Department: 6 posts

Zoology Department: 7 posts

Environmental Science Department: 2 posts

Pay Scale: Academic Pay Level - 10 (as per 7th Central Pay Commission) in various Departments of the College.



Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs 500

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Nil

DU Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Enter your registration number

Login and proceed to fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future purpose

Selection Process: The Screening committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant securing less than 50 marks (for Colleges) will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates.

DU Recruitment 2023: Notification