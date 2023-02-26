Search icon
DU recruitment 2023 Notification: Government job vacancies for 109 Assistant Professor posts, salary as per 7th CPC

DU Recruitment 2023 Notification: Interested candidates can apply through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 09:23 AM IST

Delhi Universities Maitreyi College is inviting applications for 109 Assistant Professors posts. The last date to apply is March 10, 2023. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

DU recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 109 vacancies of Assistant Professors.

DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Botany Department: 9 posts 
  • Chemistry Department: 7 posts
  • Commerce Department: 6 posts
  • Computer Science Department: 3 posts
  • Economics Department: 3 posts
  • English Department: 9 posts
  • Hindi Department: 12 posts
  • History Department: 6 posts
  • Mathematics Department: 12 posts
  • Physics Department: 10 posts
  • Physical Education Department: 1 post
  • Political Science Department: 10 posts
  • Punjabi Department: 1 post
  • Sanskrit Department: 5 posts
  • Sociology Department: 6 posts
  • Zoology Department: 7 posts
  • Environmental Science Department: 2 posts

Pay Scale: Academic Pay Level - 10 (as per 7th Central Pay Commission) in various Departments of the College.


Application Fee

  • Unreserved/OBC/EWS Candidates: Rs 500
  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Nil

DU Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

  • Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in
  • Enter your registration number
  • Login and proceed to fill the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future purpose

Selection Process: The Screening committee will draw a list of all the candidates indicating the marks scored by them in descending order i.e. starting from the candidate getting the highest marks towards the candidates getting the lower marks. The applicant securing less than 50 marks (for Colleges) will not be included in the list of shortlisted candidates.

DU Recruitment 2023: Notification

