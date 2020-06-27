DU postpones open book exams for final-year students by 10 days

Delhi University (DU) on Saturday postponed the online open book exams for final-year students by 10 days, which were scheduled to begin from July 1, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic.

The new datasheets shall be notified by the examination branch on July 3.

“All concerned are hereby informed that examinations scheduled for all final semester /term /year and ex-students as per date sheet in OBE mode examinations as an alternative mode of examinations in view of COVID-19 pandemic adopted as one-time measure for academic session 2019-20 for all streams of UG and PG including SOL and NCWEB stands postponed for ten days in view of the prevailing situation of COVID19 pandemic,” the notification issued by the University read.

"The basic guidelines as issued by examination branch on 14.05.2020 related with OBE mode of examinations shall be applicable for further rescheduled examinations as pernew date sheet notified by examination branch," the notification added.

Moreover, the notification pointed out that the mock test to facilitate students appearing for examinations for awareness about the procedures of OBE mode, to be conducted remotely, shall start from July 4, 2020.

Delhi University's decision to hold 'open-book' mode online exams for post-graduate and under-graduate exams had earlier come under a lot of criticism from student bodies as well as teachers.

Notably, students would be allowed to refer to their notes, and other study materials to answer the questions after they download question papers for their respective course from the web portal sitting at home, and upload the answers in two hours.

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) termed the system to conduct examinations "discriminatory" and "unfair".

DUTA had also written a letter to the University's Vice-Chancellor to scrap the 'open-book' system of examination. It also suggested that provisional degrees should be handed out to based on their Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA) of five semesters.

Delhi University's Executive Council members had also written to the VC regarding the issue.

They argued that this system of examination 'will push higher education towards privatization by devaluing its degrees and diluting their rigour', adding that 'pedagogy of DU and its examination system' are not suited for open book examinations. It reportedly held a survey in which 74% students were against holding of exams online.

It is to be noted that the University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday asked the expert committee for examinations and academic calendar to conduct a review and submit a report after revising its guidelines.

UGC Exam Guidelines are likely to be revised to include options such as internal assessment and previous semester results to evaluate the students this year.

The development comes after the HRD ministry asked the UGC to revise its guidelines keeping in mind the extraordinary circumstances owing to the pandemic. “I have advised the @ugc_india to revisit the guidelines issued earlier for intermediate and Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The foundation for revisited guidelines shall be health and safety students, teachers and staff,” HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” tweeted.