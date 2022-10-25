Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 OUT at du.ac.in: Miranda House marks highest cut off with 94 percentile, details here

DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 has been released at the official website-- du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 OUT at du.ac.in: Miranda House marks highest cut off with 94 percentile, details here
DU admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

University of Delhi has released the DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list at the official website-- du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board can now check the first cut off list through. The DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 has been released for BA and BCom courses. 

The DU NCWEB online admission 2022 has been scheduled to begin from October 26. The last date to register for admission is October 28.

DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • Click on DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link available on the home page.
  • Click on the course and the cut off list will be displayed.
  • Check the cut offs and download the page.

The highest cut off is 94 percentile at Miranda House for BA Economics + Political Science course and 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college for B.Com admissions. The details of the cut off percentage of marks at which the admissions will be offered by different colleges of the Board are available on the official website.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From fastest fifty to most editions as captain of a team: 5 records held by Indian players in T20 World Cup
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, AR Rahman, Karthi, Trisha, Jayam Ravi promote Mani Ratnam's film
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Viral photos of the Day: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon promote Bhediya, Manushi Chhillar-Madhur Dixit pose for paps
Speed Reads
More
First-image
AUS vs SL: Huge blow to Australia as Adam Zampa tests Covid positive ahead of crucial match
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.