DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 OUT at du.ac.in: Miranda House marks highest cut off with 94 percentile, details here

DU admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

University of Delhi has released the DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list at the official website-- du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for admission to Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board can now check the first cut off list through. The DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022 has been released for BA and BCom courses.

The DU NCWEB online admission 2022 has been scheduled to begin from October 26. The last date to register for admission is October 28.

DU NCWEB first cut off list 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of Delhi University at admission.uod.ac.in.

Click on DU NCWEB First Cut Off 2022 list link available on the home page.

Click on the course and the cut off list will be displayed.

Check the cut offs and download the page.

The highest cut off is 94 percentile at Miranda House for BA Economics + Political Science course and 95 percentile at Miranda House and Jesus and Mary college for B.Com admissions. The details of the cut off percentage of marks at which the admissions will be offered by different colleges of the Board are available on the official website.