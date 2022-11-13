Search icon
DU UG CSAS 3rs merit list 2022 released at du.ac.in: How to check here

DU CSAS 3rd merit list has been released today at du.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

DU CSAS Round 3 | Photo: PTI

The Delhi University (DU) 3rd merit list for CSAS Seat Allocation has been released today (November 13) at the official website-- du.ac.in or onadmission.uod.ac.in.  The DU CSAS 3rd merit list was supposed to be released on November 10 at 5 pm. Later, DU notified that the seat allotment list will be released today. 

Candidates note that they have to accept their seats from tomorrow, November 14 10 am up to November 15 till 4.59 pm. Candidates can check the revised schedule for Round 3 and Spot Admission on the DU Admission website

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: How to check

Visit the official website for DU Admission – admission.uod.ac.in
Then on the homepage click on the CSAS portal
Enter your CUET UG application number, date of birth and other details
Click on the Third Round Merit List
The merit list will appear on the screen
Download and keep a copy.

