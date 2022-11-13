DU UG CSAS 3rs merit list 2022 released at du.ac.in: How to check here

DU CSAS Round 3 | Photo: PTI

The Delhi University (DU) 3rd merit list for CSAS Seat Allocation has been released today (November 13) at the official website-- du.ac.in or onadmission.uod.ac.in. The DU CSAS 3rd merit list was supposed to be released on November 10 at 5 pm. Later, DU notified that the seat allotment list will be released today.

Candidates note that they have to accept their seats from tomorrow, November 14 10 am up to November 15 till 4.59 pm. Candidates can check the revised schedule for Round 3 and Spot Admission on the DU Admission website

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: How to check

Visit the official website for DU Admission – admission.uod.ac.in

Then on the homepage click on the CSAS portal

Enter your CUET UG application number, date of birth and other details

Click on the Third Round Merit List

The merit list will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy.