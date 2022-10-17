DU UG first cut off list 2022: Date, time and other important updates here

DU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

Delhi University will release DU UG first cut-off list 2022 on October 18 at 5 pm on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Registered candidates will be able to check the merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

The window to accept seat allotment will open from October 19 to October 21 and colleges can verify and approve the online applications from October 19 to October 22. The last date for payment of admission fees by candidates is till October 24.

The stimulated list was released by Delhi University on Friday, October 14, and the deadline to change preferences will end on Sunday, October 16, at 5 pm. The Vacant seat for round 2 will be released on October 25 and the seat allotment result for 2 will be released on October 30.

DU UG first cut off list: How to check