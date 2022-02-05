DU Faculty Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced, last date to apply February 7 - Check Vacancy details

Individuals looking to become a part of the Delhi University faculty have a great opportunity since the DU has announced 635 posts for Professor and Associate Professor.

The entire application process will take place online and interested candidates can apply on the official website of Delhi University - du.ac.in. However, one needs to hurry up because the last date to apply for these positions is February 7, 2022.

Important Dates for Recruitment:

- Application starting date - January 18, 2022

- Last date of application - February 7, 2022

Vacancy Details:

- Professor: 186 Posts

- Associate Professor: 449 Posts

Application Fees:

Any candidate belonging to the UR/EWS/OBC category will have to pay Rs 2,000 as application fees whereas, those who belong to the SC, ST, PwBD category and women applicants do not have to pay anything.