DU Admission 2022: CUET first ever cut off list to be out on THIS date, important details here

DU Admission 2022 | Photo: PTI

The first-ever cut-off list of CUET will be released on October 18 under the name, 'CSAS allocation lists'. Three lists in total will be released and for vacant lists, spot admission will be carried. DU has extended the choice filling till October 12 which was supposed to be closed today.

“The candidates are advised to avail of this extension period and may revisit preferences available to them. They must refer to the College-Program Preference counts and opt for Programs and Colleges accordingly. Candidates may also add more Program + College Combinations in the extended time period," DU said in an official notice.

The varsity added, “candidates must select maximum Program plus College preferences offered to them by the University under the “Available Preferences” to maximise their possibilities of allocation under the CSAS.

Candidates who have already completed phase 1 or phase 2 and wish to edit or modify certain fields will also be able to make the correction by October 12, 4:59 pm. The candidates who did not select ECA and Sports Supernumerary Quota while applying in Phase I of the CSAS will not be allowed to do so at this stage.

