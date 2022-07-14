CUET UG 2022: DU to give 30% extra admission to SC, ST students, details here

DU admission | Photo: PTI

Delhi University has decided to give admission to 20 per cent extra students under unreserved and OBC categories and 30 per cent in the SC, ST categories to fill the maximum seats in undergraduate courses in the first round of counselling this year, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said on Thursday. This will also help in filling the reserved seats which remain vacant throughout the year, Mr Singh told PTI.

The university will offer 70,000 seats in undergraduate programmes across several colleges through the new Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Till last year, the university would release cut-offs based on the class 12 scores of students.

The CUET-UG will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, NTA from July 15 to August 10. The CUET UG 2022 has been scheduled for around 14,90,000 candidates, according to the National Testing Agency.

Over 6.5 lakh admission applications have been received by the university, according to DU officials. In an interview with PTI, Mr Singh said rules and regulations have been framed for counselling. "In order to fill the maximum seats in the first round itself, in UR and OBC (other backward classes) we will take 20 per cent extra admission and in the SC/ST category, 30 per cent extra admission will be done," he said.

"With this maximum students will get their choice in the first round. This will also help in filling the reserved seats early on," he added. Explaining the process of counselling devised by the university, the vice chancellor said students will have to fill in their preferences again on the Delhi University admission portal.

In the case of two students with the same CUET score choosing the same college and course as first preference, their class 12 board marks will act as a tiebreaker for allotment of preferred seat, informed the vice-chancellor.

"In case of a tie between two students, the scores of best of three subjects will be compared. If the best three are also the same, then the best four will be compared and then the best five. "If by chance marks for the best five subjects are also the same, in that case, age will act as a tie-breaker. The older applicant will get the seat," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

