DU CSAS Round 3 revised scheduled tomorrow: Important details here

DU CSAS Round 3 dates have been revised at the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

The Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS Round 3 dates revised by the University of Delhi. A senior university professional informed that the schedule has been revised because the university needed some time to prepare the list for the supernumerary seats, as per PTI reports. Concerned candidates can check the DU notification for rescheduling of Common Seat Allocation System III from the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

The notice read, "The allocation cum admission to Common Seat Allocation System Round III has been rescheduled. The revised schedule will be announced on Friday, November 11, 2022. The candidates are advised to visit the website-- admission.uod.ac.in."

Dean of Admission of Delhi University, Haneet Gandhi told PTI they are taking admission for all supernumerary seats in this round and that trail rounds under various categories concluded very recently. Hence the university needed some more time to finalise the list and so it is being rescheduled.

The DU has released the first and second-round allocation lists. More than 61,500 of the 70,000 UG seats offered by the DU have been filled by the students. The varsity had given an opportunity window for mid-entry fresh applicants from November 5 to 7. Delhi University will release fresh dates for the Common Seat Allocation System for Round 3 on the official website of the varsity.