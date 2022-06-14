DU CEUT 2022: University to conduct online orientation for students' ease

DU CUET 2022

Delhi University released a press release stating the institution will conduct an online orientation-cum-guidance programme for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, especially for SC/ST students. Candidates can check the complete press release by clicking here.

The DU CUET orientation programme will be a 12-day-long programme. The programme will help the candidates to become familiar with the pattern of CUET, consequently promoting inclusivity, the university said in a statement.

The virtual event is being organised under the aegis of Dean Students’ Welfare (DSW) in collaboration with the Institute of Lifelong Learning (ILLL) from June 27–July 8, 2022. The varsity said that the programme would be conducted online through 11 sessions spread over six discrete days.

"The sessions include guidance on a general test, languages and 19 domain-specific subjects. The domain-specific subjects have been organised into eight broad groups to facilitate three choices of the groups," the statement read.

The aspiring candidates have been requested to register online at-- https:hortest.link/CUET2022. The first 100 registered candidates in each session will get an opportunity to interact with subject experts, the university said.

As per the official notification, the programme will also be available live on YouTube Channels of DSW and ILLL.

