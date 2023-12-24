DU B-school holds conference on 'Empowering change: Insights from visionaries' social entrepreneurship

The conference was graced by featuring Magsaysay Awardee Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj, Marketing GuruProf. Harsh Verma, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi (FMS).

Social on Social in collaboration with Goonj and Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi, B-school conducted the conference on 'Empowering Change: Insights from Visionaries' Social Entrepreneurship at SP Jain Auditorium, South Campus Delhi University on 23rd December 2023.

The conference was graced by featuring Magsaysay Awardee Anshu Gupta, Founder, Goonj; Prof. Harsh Verma, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi (FMS), and the panel discussion was moderated by Mayank Singh, Senior Journalist. The event was managed by MBA (executive) & Health Care Administration students of FMS.

With the theme of "Empowering Change: Insights from Visionaries" Social Entrepreneurship, this panel brings together esteemed personalities, practitioners, journalists, and academicians in the management ecosystem to explore perspectives on Social Entrepreneurship, Business Start-up, and Business Management.

Anshu Gupta, who has been the Founder Director at Goonjand Gram Swabhimaan is an Ashoka and Schwab Fellow and Magsaysay Awardee. He has created a mass movement by repositioning the last person as a champion of change, a contributor, and an equal participant with his wisdom, resources, and hard work. With his core philosophy imbibed in dignity and respect for recipients, he has successfully repositioned material; especially clothing, beyond the traditional perception of charity.

Speaking on the occasion, Nishant Verma, MBA (Executive), FMS welcomed everyone to the panel discussion. He expressed his happiness about hosting the conference and highlighted that it will add more value and will create knowledge generations across various research spheres.

Anshu Gupta also shared his stories and experiences that emphasized how social entrepreneurs are changing the world return of investment is the maximum in the field of social entrepreneurship and the RoI is happiness. Social Entrepreneurs are the torchbearers of hope and progress, redefining the role of business in society.

Prof.Dr. Harsh V Verma shared his valuable insights on how Social entrepreneurship seeks to redefine progress, introducing a broader perspective that considers the well-being of both people and the planet alongside profitability. He also emphasized the areas to focus ranging from social entrepreneurship that has evolved, reflecting the dynamic nature of this field. He focused on the importance of public partnership and the importance of change in the mentality of the social fabric.

Mayank Singh, Senior Journalist moderated the session and highlighted the key aspects such as the implementation of social entrepreneurship entails both the micro- and macro-level.

The session was followed up by Q&A sessions. The conference ended on a positive note with a cloth donation initiative in association with Goonjand an organ donation awareness camp was also organized by NOTTO.

The event was supported by SAIL’s Salem Stainless and was sponsored by National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC Limited), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Manganese Ore India Limited (MOIL), National Building and Construction Company (NBCC Limited), National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC), GAIL (banner ad support), and IFFCO Nano Urea.