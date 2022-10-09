DU Admissions 2022: One day left to register for Undergraduate Phase I and II at du.ac.in

File photo

The registration process for DU Admissions 2022 to be concluded tomorrow (October 10) by the University of Delhi. The registration process is for Phase I and II undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for the DU admission through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU will auto-lock the preference for Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System saved by the candidates on October 10, 2022 at 4.59 pm.

DU has also started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal which shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This website is updated every 2 hours.

DU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply