DU Admissions 2022: One day left to register for Undergraduate Phase I and II at du.ac.in

DU Admissions 2022: The Phase I and II registration process for undergraduate courses will conclude tomorrow.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

File photo

The registration process for DU Admissions 2022 to be concluded tomorrow (October 10) by the University of Delhi. The registration process is for Phase I and II undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for the DU admission through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU will auto-lock the preference for Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System saved by the candidates on October 10, 2022 at 4.59 pm. 

DU has also started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal which shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This website is updated every 2 hours.

DU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on CSAS 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.
