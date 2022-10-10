DU Admissions 2022: Last date TODAY to register for Undergraduate Phase I and II at du.ac.in

File photo

The DU Admissions 2022 registration process is scheduled to be concluded today (October 10) by the University of Delhi. The registration process is for Phase I and II undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for DU admission through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU will auto-lock the preference for Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System saved by the candidates on October 10, 2022, at 4.59 pm.

DU has also started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal which shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This website is updated every 2 hours.

DU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply

Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

On the home page, click on CSAS 2022 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

DU merit list is likely to be declared soon for undergraduate admission to the 2022-23 academic year today, October 10, 2022. Once released, the UG merit list of DU will be available on the official website - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Phase 3 will begin once the merit list is available.