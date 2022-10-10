Search icon
DU Admissions 2022: Last date TODAY to register for Undergraduate Phase I and II at du.ac.in

DU will auto-lock the preference saved by the candidates for Phase I and II of CSAS on October 10, 2022 at 4.59 pm.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 06:41 AM IST

The DU Admissions 2022 registration process is scheduled to be concluded today (October 10) by the University of Delhi. The registration process is for Phase I and II undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for DU admission through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

DU will auto-lock the preference for Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System saved by the candidates on October 10, 2022, at 4.59 pm. 

DU has also started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal which shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This website is updated every 2 hours.

DU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official site of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.
  • On the home page, click on CSAS 2022 link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

DU merit list is likely to be declared soon for undergraduate admission to the 2022-23 academic year today, October 10, 2022. Once released, the UG merit list of DU will be available on the official website - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Phase 3 will begin once the merit list is available.

