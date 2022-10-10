DU Admissions 2022: Last date TODAY to register for Undergraduate Phase I and II at du.ac.in

The DU Admissions 2022 registration process is scheduled to be concluded today (October 10) by the University of Delhi. The registration process is for Phase I and II undergraduate courses. Candidates can apply for DU admission through the official site of DU at du.ac.in.
DU will auto-lock the preference for Phase I and Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System saved by the candidates on October 10, 2022, at 4.59 pm.
DU has also started a new window on its undergraduate admission portal which shows the number of candidates who have applied for a particular course at a particular college. This website is updated every 2 hours.
DU Admissions 2022: Steps to apply
DU merit list is likely to be declared soon for undergraduate admission to the 2022-23 academic year today, October 10, 2022. Once released, the UG merit list of DU will be available on the official website - du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in. Phase 3 will begin once the merit list is available.