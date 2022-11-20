Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University Spot round seat allocation to begin today on du.ac.in

DU Admission 2022 spot round seat allocation is scheduled to begin today by Delhi University.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:18 AM IST

DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University Spot round seat allocation to begin today on du.ac.in
File photo

Delhi University, DU Admission 2022 for spot round seat allocation is scheduled to begin today, November 20. DU will release the vacant seats available for the spot round admissions today on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates would be able to apply for DU spot round admissions 2022 from tomorrow, November 21. Check the DU Admission schedule and other processes here.

DU Admission 2022 spot round seat allocation is scheduled to begin today by Delhi University. The vacant seats available for the spot round admissions will be updated today by DU on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. 

As per the DU official update, the first spot admission round will be released at 5 pm today. The admission of admitted candidates will be confirmed and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades). Admitted candidates can not withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first round admission process.

For spot-round admissions, candidates can log in to the DU website and apply through the "Spot admission" option.

DU Spot Round Admission Schedule 2022

  • Display of vacant seat list: November 20 (5 pm)
  • Candidates to apply for spot round allocation: November 21 to 22
  • Spot round seat allocation list: November 23 (5 pm)
  • Candidates to "Accept" the offered seat: November 24 to 25
  • Colleges to verify and approve the application: November 24 to 26
  • Last date for fee payment: November 27 (4:59 pm)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Winter is coming: Check out these 5 destinations for your wintercation this year
Planning destination wedding? Choose from these 5 exotic places to make it a dreamy affair
From Virat Kohli to Sam Curran: Top 10 best individual performances of the T20 World Cup
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.