DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University Spot round seat allocation to begin today on du.ac.in

Delhi University, DU Admission 2022 for spot round seat allocation is scheduled to begin today, November 20. DU will release the vacant seats available for the spot round admissions today on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates would be able to apply for DU spot round admissions 2022 from tomorrow, November 21. Check the DU Admission schedule and other processes here.

As per the DU official update, the first spot admission round will be released at 5 pm today. The admission of admitted candidates will be confirmed and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades). Admitted candidates can not withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first round admission process.

For spot-round admissions, candidates can log in to the DU website and apply through the "Spot admission" option.

DU Spot Round Admission Schedule 2022