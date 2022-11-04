DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University set to release list of vacant seats for Round 3 today at du.ac.in

File Photo

Delhi University, DU is all set to release the vacant seats available at DU Colleges today - November 4, 2022. After this list is released, DU would then begin with Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation. The admissions under the Sports and ECA quote will be done in Round 3 of DU Admissions.

Once the list is revealed, candidates will be able to check it via the official website - www.admission.uod.ac.in and www.du.ac.in.

DU will open the window for mid-entry admissions and candidates will be able to re-order their list of selections presented in the Common Seat Allocation System, CSAS portal.

What do mid-entry admissions mean?

Admissions for DU will be conducted through the mid-entry scheme for Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation. Students who were not able to apply during the first two rounds of seat allocation can submit their applications.

DU Admissions 2022: Round 3 of CSAS Seat Allocation Dates

Display of Vacant Seats: November 4, 2022, at 5 PM

Mid Entry, window to re-order higher preferences: November 5, 2022, 10 AM to November 7, 2022, 4:59 PM

DU 3rd Merit List 2022: November 10, 2022, at 5 PM

Time for candidates to accept the seat: November 11, 2022, 10 AM to November 13, 2022, 4:59 PM

Colleges to verify and approve the online applications: November 11, 2022, 10 AM to November 14, 2022, 5 PM

Last date to pay fees: November 15, 2022, 4:59 PM

So far, DU has held two round of admissions through the CSAS Seat Allocation system. DU 3rd Merit List for Round 3 of seat allocation will be released on November 10, 2022.