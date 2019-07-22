DU Admissions 2019: New academic session kicks off at Delhi University

The First Round of Seat Allotment List for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 will be released by the varsity soon, kicking off the Delhi University admission process for this academic year. The 5th cut off merit list for admissions to undergraduate (UG) courses at colleges affiliated to the Delhi University was announced earlier.

According to reports, 67,000 admission requests have been submitted to the University already, while the varsity holds a total of 62,000 seats.

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2019 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from July 3 to July 9.

The answer key was released on July 10.

The students' ranks are calculated based on a merit score, aggregating the Entrance Test (DUET) marks and the best of four marks obtained in Class XII Board exams.

Keep in mind that for the calculation of the “Best Four” subjects percentage for the Honours courses where required, if the applicant includes subjects other than those given in Lists A and B, then a deduction of 2.5%of maximum marks will be levied for each such subject for the purpose of calculating ‘Best Four’, according to the UG Bulletin of Information 2019-20, released by the Delhi University.

If you're wondering how to secure your seat for the DUET 2019 First Round of Seat Allotment, follow this go-to guide:

Steps to secure your seat at the First Round of Allotment at DUET 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Delhi University -- du.ac.in.

Step 2: Log-in to the website using your credentials.

Step 3: Click on the link 'Apply for Admission'

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page where you will need to upload your certificates and submit them for document verification.

Step 5: Once the college approves your documents, you are free to go ahead and physically submit the original documents at the college.

Step 6: Pay the requisite fees, and confirm your seat at the respective college affiliated to the Delhi University.

The admission process will commence from today, i.e. July 22, and the students will have till July 24 to submit the requisite fees at the respective colleges affiliated to the Delhi University. Please note that for the students who do not confirm their seats so allowed in the First Round of Seat Allocation List 2019, their seats will be cancelled and based on to the next eligible candidate on the list or will pass on to the next round of seat allotment.